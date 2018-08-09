Samsung launches multi-device, long-term partnership with Spotify

South Korean tech giant Samsung used its August 9th, 2018 Galaxy Unpacked event to announce a multi-device partnership with Swedish audio streaming giant Spotify.
According to an August 9th, 2018 media release from Spotify, the Swedish company has been named “Samsung’s new go-to music service provider.”
Spotify will not only be an integral part of the audio streaming experience on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, but the platform will also work across Samsung’s line of televisions, tablets, speakers and smartwatches.
“This partnership with Samsung reduces the friction for users to get Spotify up and running on multiple Samsung devices once the accounts have been linked,” said Daniel Ek, in the same August 9th media release.
“It allows us to create a seamless music listening experience together for the user that would be hard for either of us to build alone. It’s a great fit.”
Ek expanded that once users purchase a new Samsung phone, they’ll be able to use the ‘SmartThings’ app to link Spotify accounts with Samsung Smart TVs or Galaxy Homes.
“Additionally, we’re also making it easier to move playback to various hardware devices with Spotify Connect,” said Ek.
“When a user enters WiFi while listening to music on mobile with the Spotify app, they’ll be able to move playback from the mobile lock screen, instead of having to go back in the Spotify app.”
Source: Spotify
