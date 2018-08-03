Rogers has both the fifth and sixth generation iPads on sale for $359

Rogers is currently offering a sale on 32GB and 128GB model iPads and they’re a bit cheaper than Apple’s price.
There are two separate generations of iPads on sale. There are the fifth-generation models that came out in 2017 and the sixth-gen models from earlier this year.
The fifth-gen iPad is slightly slower than Apple’s newest model, but not enough to notice right away. The older iPad also lacks support for the Apple Pencil, so if you’re looking to use it with Apple’s stylus, you’re out of luck. Rogers has in stock three colour options for the 32GB model, Space Grey, Silver and Gold. The tablet starts at $359 CAD, while the larger storage variant only comes in Silver and costs $489 CAD.
The sixth-generation iPad also comes in 32GB and 128GB, but both storage options only come in black. This model starts at $359 too, while the larger option starts at $479. The newer iPads are a better deal as long as you don’t mind black, but Rogers has hidden them off-screen. To find the deal just click on the left arrow three times and the newest iPad will filter onto the screen.
A brand new sixth generation iPad starts at $429 for a 32GB model and $549 for the 128GB.
If you’re willing to buy a refurbished iPad, Apple sells 2017 models online starting at $319, which is a bit less than Rogers, but it’s refurbished, not brand new.
