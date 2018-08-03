Google Maps has been updated to include a globe view

Google has updated Google Maps so that when users zoom out all the way they see a globe.
The new update gives users the most accurate view of the Earth Google Maps has ever provided. Before the update, when users zoomed they saw a flat image of Earth.
The globe as a map looks really cool and it’s awesome to see accurate sizes for some countries that get distorted when a globe is laid out as a map. The new update looks even better though when satellite mode is enabled.
With 3D Globe Mode on Google Maps desktop, Greenland’s projection is no longer the size of Africa.
Just zoom all the way out at https://t.co/mIZTya01K3 😎🌍 pic.twitter.com/CIkkS7It8d
— Google Maps (@googlemaps) August 2, 2018
If you’re anything like me, it’s been years since you zoomed out and explored Google Maps. The high-resolution images that Google uses now look amazing in globe view.
This change is only available on the desktop version of Maps. Maps on iOS and Android, as well as the mobile web, doesn’t include the new globe view yet. On desktop, the new mode works in all the popular browsers and is rolling out now to everyone.
Source: Google Via: 9to5Google
