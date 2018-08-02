Instagram looks back on two years and 400 million users of Stories

Exactly two years ago today, Instagram launched Stories, its 24 hour ephemeral photo and video feature.
While Stories was initially criticized for being a “copycat” of Snapchat, Instagram is using this two-year anniversary to celebrate how much the feature has grown since.
In an infographic, Instagram laid down a specific timeline of all of the new additions that have come to the Stories feature:
Some of the features that have come to Stories include a ‘poll’ sticker in October 2017, a text-based ‘Type Mode’ in February 2018 and a Q&A-inspired ‘Questions’ sticker last month.
It’s important to note that the ‘Music in Stories’ feature mentioned in the graphic is currently not available in Canada.
Instagram also took the opportunity to reiterate that it has reached 400 million daily Stories users worldwide. In comparison, Snapchat has under 200 million daily users.
However, while parent company Facebook recently saw revenue grow in part due to the Instagram app, it was ultimately not enough to offset stock from plummeting.
Comments