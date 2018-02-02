News
Instagram adds stylized text-only ‘Type Mode’ to stories

Feb 2, 2018

10:54 AM EST

Instagram app on phone

Instagram has rolled out a new feature called ‘Type Mode,’ allowing users to share stylized text over colourful backgrounds to their stories without photo or video.

When opening the camera in Instagram, a new option called ‘Type’ will now appear next to ‘Normal’ under the record button.

After tapping Type, users will be able to choose from different fonts and background colours, as well as highlight words and add a background photo.

Instagram Type Mode

Once finished, Type Mode creations can be added to stories and will remain on Instagram for 24 hours before disappearing.

Type Mode is available as part of Instagram version 30 for Android and iOS devices.

Source: Instagram

