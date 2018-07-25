Deals
PREVIOUS

B&H discounts LG G7 and other unlocked smartphones

Jul 25, 2018

9:10 AM EDT

0 comments

B&H, the Mecca of camera stores, is currently holding a sale on a variety of unlocked smartphones.

Leading the promotion is the LG G7 ThinQ. Until July 28th, the South Korean firm’s latest flagship is discounted by $120 USD, reducing its price from $749.99 USD to $629.99 USD. At the time of writing this article, that amounts to approximately $825.80 CAD. For reference, carriers like Telus are currently selling the G7 for $1050 CAD outright. B&H is also throwing in a free tempered glass screen protector with the purchase of a G7 ThinQ.

Similarly, B&H has discounted the LG V30S to 629.99 USD (~$827.10 CAD), down from $899.99 USD (~$1181.56 CAD)

Also discounted is the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. It’s currently priced at $469.99 USD (~$617.03 CAD), down from $699.99 USD (~$919 CAD).

Lastly, there’s the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which is on sale for $549.99 USD (~$722.06 CAD)

The store offers free shipping to Canadian addresses on orders over $99. It also offers Canadian customers the option to pay ahead of time for any duties and taxes.

Source: B&H (1), (2), (3), (4)

Related Articles

News

Apr 24, 2018

10:07 AM EDT

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot tweets Huawei Mate 10 Pro ad from an iPhone

News

Apr 20, 2018

5:05 PM EDT

LG G7 ThinQ to reportedly feature dedicated Google Assistant button

News

May 2, 2018

11:12 AM EDT

How the LG G7 ThinQ compares to the Galaxy S9+, the P20 Pro and the iPhone X

News

Apr 3, 2018

12:40 PM EDT

LG may call its next flagship the LG G7 ThinQ

Comments