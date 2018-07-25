B&H discounts LG G7 and other unlocked smartphones

B&H, the Mecca of camera stores, is currently holding a sale on a variety of unlocked smartphones.
Leading the promotion is the LG G7 ThinQ. Until July 28th, the South Korean firm’s latest flagship is discounted by $120 USD, reducing its price from $749.99 USD to $629.99 USD. At the time of writing this article, that amounts to approximately $825.80 CAD. For reference, carriers like Telus are currently selling the G7 for $1050 CAD outright. B&H is also throwing in a free tempered glass screen protector with the purchase of a G7 ThinQ.
Similarly, B&H has discounted the LG V30S to 629.99 USD (~$827.10 CAD), down from $899.99 USD (~$1181.56 CAD)
Also discounted is the Sony Xperia XZ Premium. It’s currently priced at $469.99 USD (~$617.03 CAD), down from $699.99 USD (~$919 CAD).
Lastly, there’s the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, which is on sale for $549.99 USD (~$722.06 CAD)
The store offers free shipping to Canadian addresses on orders over $99. It also offers Canadian customers the option to pay ahead of time for any duties and taxes.
