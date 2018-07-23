Leaked videos reveal Apple’s official internal iPhone and Mac repair process

Ever wonder what Apple’s repair process is like when it comes to the iPhone and Mac?
Eleven videos that show off exactly what Apple’s internal process for repairing iPhones and MacBooks look like has found its way on to YouTube.
It’s unclear if the videos are authentic, but they do at least seem to be real, with Vice tech publication Motherboard vouching for the videos’ legitimacy.
All videos feature Apple’s copyright and the company’s various disassembly tools that are manufactured exclusively for internal use at the company and licensed centres. Arman Haji, the videos’ uploader, originally downloaded the videos from a Twitter account that has since been suspended. At least for the time being the videos are still online, though that’s likely to change.
There are currently 11 repair videos hosted on the YouTube channel, ranging from fixing the iPhone X’s Taptic Engine to a MacBook Force Touch Trackpad calibration method.
What’s perhaps most interesting about these videos is the fact that third-party repair facilities have reverse-engineered a way to fix Apple’s various devices, despite receiving no support from the tech giant. The process is complicated, convoluted, and has a number of safeguards in place to prevent the devices from easily being open.
In the past, Apple has taken unlicensed Apple repair stores to court. The company has also designed its various products to require special tools to open them up in an effort to discourage people from attempting to fix their devices themselves.
Source: YouTube (Arman Haji), Motherboard
