A new Doctors of the World Mobile Health Clinic has been officially unveiled in Victoria, B.C.
The Mobile Health Clinic is the second vehicle part of a collaboration between Canadian national telecom service provider Telus and France-based humanitarian health organization Doctors of the World.
According to a July 11th, 2018 media release, the Mobile Health Clinic is “powered by Telus,” and allows both medical professionals and patients to connect to onboard Telus LTE Wi-Fi network technology.
Telus says that the mobile clinic is intended to “act as a vital link between community and the health authority enabling the reconnection of homeless citizens to the public health and social services network.”
The first Mobile Health Clinic launched in Montreal in 2014. Since that time, approximately 7,500 people have received care from the clinic in Montreal.
“In Montreal as well as in Victoria, this can only be a successful initiative thanks to the great collaboration with our community partners,” said Nadja Pollaert, executive director of Doctors of the World, in the same July 11th media release.
“All together we share a common objective: To bring healthcare to the most vulnerable people wherever they are.”
The Victoria clinic is divided into two sections. The first receives patients, while the second includes an examination table and medical workstation to deliver primary healthcase, “such as routine testing, contraception, STI treatment, harm reduction services, and mental health care and counselling.”
Both Mobile Health Clinics are part of Telus’s ‘Health for Good’ program, itself part of the telecom’s ‘Connecting for Good’ portfolio of projects.
Telus’s ‘Internet for Good’ and ‘Mobility for Good’ programs are all part of Connecting for Good.
Source: Telus
