While TCL officially released the BlackBerry KEY2 on July 6th at the three major telecoms and SaskTel, it’s now available for pre-order at Walmart.
The unlocked BlackBerry KEY2 will be available in Silver and will ship on July 16th with pricing listed at $829.98 CAD.
Shipping is free and the phone is only available online, according to a BlackBerry spokesperson.
The BlackBerry KEY2 features a 4.5-inch IPS LCD display, a QWERTY keyboard, a Snapdragon 660 chipset with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage — though the KEY2 at Walmart sports 64GB of storage.
The handset will also be available online at BestBuy, Amazon and Staples.
