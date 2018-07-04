Nintendo says more first-party Switch games are set to be announced in 2018

During a recent general shareholders meeting, former Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima confirmed that the Japanese gaming giant has more unannounced games set to hit the Nintendo Switch before the end of this year.
Kimishima’s statement, which was first translated from Japanese by DualShockers, does not reveal any specifics regarding the unreleased titles.
Nintendo shareholders reportedly expressed apprehension regarding the remainder of the year’s release line-up given that few first-party titles, beyond previously announced games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Pokemon Let’s Go and Super Mario Party, are currently set to drop in 2018.
That said, the Switch does have a number of upcoming third-party titles, including Starlink, Just Dance 2018, Lego D.C. Super Villains, Megaman 11 and Square Enix’s Octopath Traveler.
It’s unclear what Nintendo has in the works, though some speculate a game set in the Metroid universe is on the horizon. It’s also possible that Nintendo could have plans to port popular Wii U titles like The Legend of Zelda Wind Waker HD, Yoshi’s Woolly World and Pikmin 3, over to the Switch.
Kimishima also expressed confidence in Nintendo hitting its 2018 goal of shipping 20 million Switch units.
Tatsumi Kimishima, Nintendo’s former president, officially retired last month and was replaced by Shuntaro Furukawa.
Source: DualShockers
