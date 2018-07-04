Fortnite Mobile making five times the revenue of PUBG Mobile

Last month mobile game analytics firm Sensor Tower revealed that Fortnite Mobile generated $100 million in revenue on iOS in its first 90 days.
Now, Sensor Tower has released revenue data through Bloomberg for the mobile version of Fortnite‘s rival battle royale game, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).
According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile has only brought in roughly $19 million USD to date. This is in spite of the fact that PUBG was downloaded over 23.3 million times during this time, compared to the 3.4 million downloads seen by Fortnite.
Currently, PUBG Mobile is available on both Android and iOS, while Fortnite Mobile is currently only on iOS. Fortnite is slated for release on Android sometime this summer.
However, Sensor Tower notes that PUBG Mobile has benefited significantly following the late June launch of its Royale Pass, a new monetization model heavily inspired by Fortnite‘s own Battle Pass. With the Royale Pass, players can use real money to unlock in-game challenges that can be completed in exchange for cosmetic rewards.
With the newly added Royale Pass, PUBG Mobile‘s revenue has increased by 365 percent, says Sensor Tower. The game reached an average of $6.1 million global weekly revenue across both Android and iOS, compared to its previous average of $1.3 million.
“At present, we estimate that PUBG mobile is now earning more than $700,000 per day in player spending across both stores worldwide and has grossed more than $16 million to date,” said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower, in a recent report.
“As players of the game are aware, [publisher] Tencent appears to be continuing to fine-tune its monetization strategy, adding items such as weapon skins, player emotes, and more. We’ll be continuing to watch its development closely and offer more insights as they emerge.”
Source: Bloomberg Via: GamesIndustryBiz
