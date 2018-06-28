TCL has announced that it plans to bring its TV brand to the Canadian market.
The China-based company will launch its TV business in Canada sometime in the third quarter. With the expansion the company appointed Steve Abrams as director of business development in Canada. Abrams will be building the TCL brand in the country.
Within the first quarter of 2018, “TCL held the number two position by units sold in the U.S.” said Chris Larson, senior vice president of TCL North America in a press release.
Further, Rtings, a Quebecois TV reviewing publication, has rated given TCL TVs the title of “best budget” in the ‘By Size (from 32 to 55-inches),’ ‘By Resolution, (4K and 108op)’ and ‘By Type, (LED)‘ categories. Additionally, Rtings says that the TCL 55S405 is the best TV under $500 USD.
TCL is also the company that holds in the BlackBerry name brand in North America, and recently launched the BlackBerry KEY2.
