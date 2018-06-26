Instagram Explore tab gets refresh, features new topic channels

Instagram’s ‘Explore’ tab refresh is starting to work its way out to users.
The new Explore tab was announced at Facebook’s F8 conference earlier this year.
Tapping one of the channels produces a tiled list of curated posts like the one you’re used to seeing on the Explore page. The difference is that all the posts are matched to the topic. Furthermore, users can scroll through a banner of related hashtags at the top of the channel if they’re looking to dive deeper into a topic.
Channel topics
- Art
- Travel
- Nature
- Architecture
- Music
- Humour
- TV & Movies
- Style
- Fitness
- Gaming
- Sports
- Décor
Along with all the channel topics, there’s a ‘For You’ page. That page gives you a curated list of posts based on your interests and past behaviour on Instagram.
Additionally, Instagram announced video and group video chat at F8. The chat also featured an option to allow users to continue browsing the app while chatting. However, those features haven’t come out yet.
Last week Instagram released its new vertical video platform. The new app is designed to take on Snapchat and YouTube. Dubbed IGTV, the new platform is shaping up to be a more creator-focused video platform.
Along with the launch of IGTV, Instagram announced it has one billion users. Analysts now think the photo-sharing app is worth $100 billion USD and could make $10 billion in revenue over the next 12 months.
The update is rolling out slowly and could take a few days to show up in your app.
Via: 9to5 Mac
