At least a few times a year, Best Buy holds a ‘VIP’ sale — and the next one is coming up soon, with plenty of tech deals.
The upcoming VIP sale takes place on June 28th and will run both in-store and online for only that day. It’s important to note, however, that some of the sales, such as the ones for TVs, will only be available in store.
Here are some of the sales, all in Canadian pricing.
- Google Home Mini — $39 (regularly $79.99)
- Google Home — $99 (regularly $179)
- Apple MacBook Pro with 2.3Ghz Intel Core i5 Processor — $1,729.99 (regularly $1,979.99)
- 21.5 iMac 4K with 3.0Ghz Quad-Core Intel Core i5 Processor — $1,599.99 (regularly 1,729.99)
- MacBook Air with 1.8Ghz Intel Core i5 Processor — $999.99 (regularly $200)
- PlayStation VR Doom VFR — $249 (regularly $379)
- 2TB My Passport Portable Hard Drive — $79.99 (regularly $109.99)
- Blackup Plus Hub 8TB — $179 (regularly $239)
- Sony WH1000XM2/B Noise cancelling Bluetooth over-ear headphones — $399.99 (regularly $449.99)
- Forza 7 Motorsport — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Assassins Creed Origins — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- FIFA 18 — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- T6i 24.2-megapixel DSLR camera 18-55mm IS STM Lens Kit — $579.99 (regularly $799)
- Gear S2 Smartwatch — $159.99 (regularly $249.99)
Best Buy currently only has a preview of its sale available, which can be viewed here.
Stores will open at 9am, one hour earlier than usual.
