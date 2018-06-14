Father’s Day Gift Guide [2018 Edition]

Olloclip for the iPhone X

Is your dad into photography but can’t fathom the idea of jumping from a smartphone shooter to a DSLR? Then Olloclip might be the accessory of his dreams.

While Olloclip offers a variety of different attachable lenses for the iPhone, the company’s most recently released accessory is specifically designed with Apple’s iPhone X in mind.

The easy to slide on and off Ollloclip for the iPhone X features a fisheye lens that gives users a unique 180-degree spherical effect, a super wide lens with an approximately 120-degree field-of-view and macro 15x shooter that’s great for close-ups.

All of these lenses can also be swapped in a matter of minutes.

Olloclip for the iPhone X is available for $129 on Amazon Canada. Other versions of the Olloclip for other, older versions of the iPhone, are often much cheaper.