Public Mobile makes $1 per month referral promo available on an ‘ongoing basis’

Public Mobile’s April $1 referral promo went so well that the company decided to keep it going on a long-term basis.
The Telus-owned prepaid carrier announced on its community forums Friday, June 8th, that it is extending its referral promo indefinitely.
“Due to the excitement this generated, we are happy to announce that this offer will be made available on an ongoing basis, with no end date set at this time!” wrote Public, in its forums post.
The ‘Refer a Friend’ promotion provides the individual who referred a friend $1 per every 30 days, as long as the friend remains at Public. Additionally, the person who was referred gets a one-time $10 account credit to offset the cost of a SIM card.
The most appealing part of the offer is that multiple referrals can be stacked, providing an opportunity for significant overall monthly reductions.
The promo initially ran between April 19th and May 10th this year.
