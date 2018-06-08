Yahoo Messenger is nearing its end state.
This news might come as a surprise if you, like me, thought it had already been dead for years. Turns out we were both wrong, as Yahoo has just now announced that its messenger platform will no longer be supported after July 17th.
Until that day, users of Yahoo Messenger — if they exist — can still use the service normally.
Yahoo says the reason for the end of service is due to the company changing its focus onto “building and introducing new, exciting communication tools that better fit consumer needs.”
Yahoo is allowing users to download their chat history, however. For the next six months Yahoo Messenger users can head over to the downloader request site.
Those with a Yahoo ID can still the company’s other products such as Yahoo Mail, Yahoo Fantasy and more.
Are you upset about Yahoo’s decision to end its messenger service? Let us know in the comments below.
Source: Yahoo
