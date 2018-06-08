Rogers hires former Telus, Apple exec Brent Johnston to run wireless division

National telecom service provider Rogers has hired Brent Johnston to run the company’s wireless division.
According to a Rogers spokesperson, Johnston will begin his tenure as president of Rogers Wireless on Monday, June 11th, 2018.
“We’re excited to have Brent join our team. He’s a terrific executive — he’s team-oriented with deep industry experience and a proven track record, and he brings a relentless focus on the customer,” said Rogers, in an email statement to MobileSyrup.
An alumnus of both Princeton and Stanford, Johnston has served in a number of roles at national carrier Telus, beginning as vice president of channel marketing, moving to vice president of mobility solutions, and concluding his tenure as senior vice president of consumer marketing.
Following his time with Telus, Johnston took on the role of senior managing director at Apple Canada in February 2016.
The news of Johnston’s new position was first reported by Cartt.
Comments