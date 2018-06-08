Snapchat is bringing Friendmojis to Apple’s Messages app

Snapchat’s personalized Friendmojis are soon going to become stickers in the iOS Messenges app.
This update hasn’t rolled out to everyone yet, but when it does it will allow users to send a variety of stickers that incorporate their friend’s Bitmoji.
If users have the Bitmoji app installed they’ve had the ability to send personalized stickers for a while but the update will allow them to incorporate a friend’s Bitmoji as well.
Once users start getting the update they’ll see a small friends icon in the corner of the Bitmoji keyboard. If their app is linked with Snapchat then they’ll have access to their friend’s Bitmoji characters as well.
Bitmoji is the product if the Toronto-based studio called Bitstrips. The company was bought by Snapchat during July of 2016.
Bitmojis are really popular on Snapchat and Apple’s Memoji seems to be trying to get in on the personalized emoji/sticker hype.
Memoji are only going to be available on iPhones that have FaceID technology so there is a slim chance that Apple’s product takes over Bitmoji anytime soon, but the company will have to keep finding new ways to incorporate its stickers into new products and platforms.
Source: Mac Rumors
