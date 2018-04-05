Virgin Mobile is offering Canadian entrepreneurs the opportunity to win a meeting with Richard Branson, the business magnate behind the British multinational Virgin Group.
The winner of the ‘Pitch to Rich’ competition will also receive $10,000 CAD toward their business idea.
“Mobile technology is changing the way we look at the world and disrupting industries fast through innovation,” said Branson in a statement.
“Some of the modern world’s greatest ideas came from young entrepreneurs because they look at the world with fresh eyes and a lively determination. I’m excited to hear some brilliant ideas, and look forward to discussing one over a cup of tea.”
To enter the contest, Canadians can submit an elevator pitch for their mobile-related business idea through the Virgin website. Finalists must subsequently submit a video via private link about why they should win and why they would like to meet Branson.
Branson will be part of the team that reviews the submissions and picks the grand prize winner.
While this is the first time ‘Pitch to Rich’ has taken place on Canadian soil, previous versions of the event have taken place in the U.K., U.S. and Mexico.
When evaluating submissions, Virgin Mobile Canada’s selection team says it will ask the following questions:
- Is it an original mobile-related business idea that’s easy to understand?
- Is there a consumer need for the idea?
- Is it a viable idea that can easily be brought to market?
- Does it make people’s lives better?
The contest closes April 24th, 2018 with the grand prize winner to be chosen on May 1st, 2018.
Source: Virgin Mobile
Comments