Google’s head of AI takes job at Apple

John Giannandrea, who used to head Google’s AI division, has been hired by Apple to run its machine learning and AI strategy department.
This is a big move for Apple, as more companies are starting to compete against Siri in the artificial intelligence space. Ginnandrea will report directly to Tim Cook and is set to work on developing Apple’s AI strategy without violating user privacy, according to a New York Times report.
Giannandrea joined Google in 2010 and lead the push to integrate AI into search, Gmail and Google Assistant. Before Google he worked at a startup called Metaweb, which was bought by Google so the search giant could integrate its database of facts into Google products.
Giannandrea announced on April 3rd that he was stepping down at Google and it has now become clear that it was to start working at Apple. This isn’t the first high profile hire by Apple in the AI space.
The company hired Carnegie Mellon professor Russ Salakhutdinov over a year ago and it looks like Apple is still working on expanding the power of its AI.
Source: The New York Times
