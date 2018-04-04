Facebook now offering bulk app removal tool following privacy concerns

Facebook has launched a tool that enables users to remove permissions for third-party apps to access their data in bulk.
With the tool, users can select as many apps as they want to remove them all simultaneously. Users can also choose to delete any posts these apps have made to their profiles.
The tool comes in the midst of the Cambridge Analytica scandal Facebook is embroiled in, which revealed that the firm harvested the personal information of over 50 million users in 2014 without authorization.
It’s important to note that Facebook didn’t add a “remove all” feature, meaning users are required to individually select each app they want gone. While Facebook didn’t reveal a specific reason for this, the social media giant presumably made the decision to not affect any innocent third-party developers.
One unnamed developer told TechCrunch that the Cambridge Analytica incident “really hurt consumer trust for all apps…even the good guys,” leading them to change their app’s terms and conditions.
Recently, Facebook’s Instagram app also worked on providing increased security measures by limiting the amount of user data that some third-party developers could collect from the app.
Via: TechCrunch
Comments