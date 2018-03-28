Slack competitor Stride moves out of beta

Australian-based software company Atlassian has finally brought its Slack competitor, Stride, out of beta.
Stride is a team communication app that lets users create groups, direct message, screen share and audio chat.
It also comes with some unique features, like a focus mode that will stop all incoming notifications to help users stay on task and a chat room sidebar that can act as a to-do list for a group of people.
Stride launched in beta in September of 2016 and now, six months later, it’s launching alongside some new features, including the ability to customize the order of chat lists, an improved search tool and some enhancements to meetings.
Stride has a free tier, but to get advanced screen sharing and remote desktop control, users will have to upgrade to the pro version for $3 USD a month per user.
Stride works across iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Linux and the web.
Source: Atlassian Via: TechCrunch
Comments