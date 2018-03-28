Get 80+ Hours of Coding Training for 95% off

It’s no mystery that knowing how to code can take you far in today’s tech-centered job market, but with hundreds of coding languages to choose from, finding the ones that are worth your time can feel like a shot in the dark. The Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle removes some of the guesswork by featuring more than 80 hours of training in today’s most popular coding tools, and it’s on sale for more than 90% off its usual price.
Across 10 courses, this collection will get you up and running with foundational coding tools, like JavaScript, Python, and Objective C. You’ll take on back-end web development and design and even tap into creating applications that run on multiple platforms. Following along hands-on training, you’ll build your own projects, like a website and music player, all the while learning how to leverage these tools to their full potential.
The Ultimate Learn to Code 2017 Bundle normally retails for $1,529 CAD, but it’s on sale today for $63 CAD [$49 USD], saving you more than 90 percent off its usual price.
