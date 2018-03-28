Facebook updates its privacy tools following user data scandal, makes settings easier to navigate

Menlo Park-based social networking giant Facebook is continuing its apology tour following the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
Facebook’s CEO has already publicly apologized for his company’s role in the privacy breach that saw Cambridge Analytica harvested the data of approximately 50 million U.S. users without permission.
Now, Facebook has announced that it has redesigned the settings menu on its mobile app “from top to bottom to make things easier to find,” according to a March 28th, 2018 media release.
“Instead of having settings spread across nearly 20 different screens, they’re now accessible from a single place,” reads an excerpt from the same media release. “We’ve also cleaned up outdated settings so it’s clear what information can and can’t be shared with apps.”
In addition to revamping the settings menu on its mobile apps, Facebook has also introduced a ‘Privacy Shortcuts’ menu that provides “clearer explanations of how our controls work.”
The Privacy Shortcuts menu allows users to perform tasks like reviewing what they’ve shared on Facebook, managing the information used to deliver ads, managing who has access to user profiles, and setting up two-factor authentication.
Facebook is also making it easier for users to manage the information they’ve posted, reacted to, commented and searched, by introducing the ‘Access Your Information’ tool.
“You can go here to delete anything from your timeline or profile that you no longer want on Facebook,” reads an excerpt from the same media release.”
“In the coming weeks, we’ll be proposing updates to Facebook’s terms of service that include our commitment to people. We’ll also update our data policy to better spell out what data we collect and how we use it.”
Facebook is currently under investigation by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada regarding the company’s involvement in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Source: Facebook
