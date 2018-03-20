HTC’s Desire 12 and Desire 12+ are not coming to Canada

HTC has announced two new midrange phones, the HTC Desire 12 and the HTC Desire 12+.
The HTC Desire 12 features a 5.5-inch 720 x 1440 pixel display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It also includes a 13-megapixel rear facing shooter and 2GB/3GB of RAM or 16GB/32GB of storage variants.
For more on availability of the HTC Desire 12+ and Desire 12, please stay tuned to the regional HTC social channels nearest you. pic.twitter.com/own8ehQSlU
— HTC (@htc) March 20, 2018
Meanwhile, the HTC Desire 12+sports a 6-inch 720 x 1440 pixel display and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Further, the phone includes a dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The phone also has a front LED flash with an 8-megapixel shooter.
The Desire 12+ runs on a Snapdragon 450 processor, while the Desire 12 uses a Mediatek MT6739 chipset. The smaller model also features 2,730mAh battery and a 2965mAh battery powers the larger model.
HTC has confirmed to MobileSyrup that today’s announcement is not geared towards Canadian or U.S. consumers.
Source: HTC
