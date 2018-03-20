Resources
eBay Canada offering 15 percent off everything to celebrate first day of spring

Mar 20, 2018

2:10 PM EDT

eBay sign

Today marks the first day of spring, and to celebrate, eBay Canada is offering a coupon code that discounts 15 percent off all products.

For today only, eBay shoppers can use the code ‘PSPRINGTIME’ at checkout on any order that costs at least $25 USD (about $32.70 CAD).

While the coupon can be used on practically any product, here are a few of the electronics that eBay is highlighting that are already on sale, as well as what they would cost with the discount:

Of course, the code can be used on regular priced items as well, so if there’s an item you’ve been holding out for, like the $399.99 Nintendo Switch, you can now snag one for $339.99 with the coupon.

Note: the discount isn’t applicable on shipping and handling fees, taxes and items in the ‘Coins & Paper Money,’ ‘Gift Cards & Coupons’ or ‘Real Estate’ product categories.

The coupon is valid until 7pm PT/10pm ET today.

Via: RedFlagDeals

