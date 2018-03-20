eBay Canada offering 15 percent off everything to celebrate first day of spring

Today marks the first day of spring, and to celebrate, eBay Canada is offering a coupon code that discounts 15 percent off all products.
For today only, eBay shoppers can use the code ‘PSPRINGTIME’ at checkout on any order that costs at least $25 USD (about $32.70 CAD).
While the coupon can be used on practically any product, here are a few of the electronics that eBay is highlighting that are already on sale, as well as what they would cost with the discount:
- Apple Watch Series 3 — $414.99 ($352.74 with coupon) [regular $519]
- Dell Latitude E6230 12.5″ Ultrabook, Intel i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Win 10 Pro — $339.99 ($288.99 with coupon) [regular $800]
- iPhone 7 Plus 128GB Unlocked — $789.99 ($671.50 with coupon) [regular $1029.99]
- iPad Pro 9.7″ 32GB — $409.99 (348.49 with coupon) [regular $475.59]
- Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB Unlocked — $264.99 (225.24 with coupon) [regular $799.99]
Of course, the code can be used on regular priced items as well, so if there’s an item you’ve been holding out for, like the $399.99 Nintendo Switch, you can now snag one for $339.99 with the coupon.
Note: the discount isn’t applicable on shipping and handling fees, taxes and items in the ‘Coins & Paper Money,’ ‘Gift Cards & Coupons’ or ‘Real Estate’ product categories.
The coupon is valid until 7pm PT/10pm ET today.
Via: RedFlagDeals
Comments