Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [March 19 – March 25]

Mar 19, 2018

1:54 PM EDT

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.

Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.

Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

7-Eleven Speakout

New:

  • Free SIM Card + $25 Bonus Airtime with $100 Top-up
  • End of the following campaign: 1GB FREE with 1GB 30-Day Value Plan

Ongoing

  • $20 off any phone with $50+ voucher purchase

Bell

New

Main Regions:

  • 1GB Bonus data with $45 (4GB) data option
  • 2GB Bonus data with $60 – originally $55 – (6GB) data option
  • Quebec: QC Promo 108 has now 10GB of shareable data (previously was 9GB)
  • Saskatchewan:
    • Increase plan rate by $5
    • 2GB Bonus on 10GB data option in Saskatchewan
    • Ended: 1GB Bonus on 5GB data option in Saskatchewan

Ongoing

  • Free Samsung Galaxy Tab E with Samsung Galaxy Note8 / S8 / S8+
  • 2GB Bonus on 10GB Share plan (main regions)
  • 2GB Bonus on 6GB data options in Manitoba
  • Up to 2GB on data option in Quebec
  • $100 Trade-in Credit with selected phone

Chatr

Ongoing

  • $10 monthly credit for 8 months if you sign up for an auto-pay plan

Cityfone

Ongoing

  • Double your minutes, texts and data + 50% off for 3 months on select plans
  • 10% off with BYO phone

Fido

New

  • Increased 1GB to 5GB Pulse plans by $5/mo.
  • Introduced new 8GB Pulse plan (with 500 and unlimited Canada-Wide mins) + new 1GB, 3GB, 5GB Pulse plans with 500 Canada-Wide mins for $5/mo. less than unlimited mins plans

Freedom Mobile

Ongoing

  • $5/month off in credits on the $25 and $30 Home basic plans
  • $10/month off for 12 months on Big Gig or Big Gig + Everywhere Canada plans for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)
  • $10/month off for 6 months on Home 40 plan for customers who BYO phone (in-store only)

Koodo Mobile

New

  • Unlimited Minutes available on selected plan for extra $5/month

Ongoing

  • $5 off $40 prepaid plan
  • 1GB Bonus data with the $55 prepaid plan
  • Up to $100 Bonus Gift on selected phones
  • Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups

Bell MTS

Ongoing

  • 2GB bonus on 6GB data options
  • $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones

PC Mobile

Ongoing

  • Bonus points with smartphone purchase on a 2-year contract

Petro-Canada

Ongoing

  • 75 Minutes bonus on the Base plan

Public Mobile

Ongoing

  • Bonus data on select plans
  • Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards

Rogers

New

  • $5 price decrease on Share Everything plans and $10 price decrease on Non-Share plans (MB/SK)
  • 5GB plan replaces the previous 4GB plan (NB/NL/NS/PE)
  • 8GB plan replaces the previous 6GB plan at $5/mo. more (NB/NL/NS/PE)

Ongoing

  • 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB plan (main regions)
  • 2GB Bonus Data offer on 6GB Share Everything plans (MB)
  • 7GB limited-time Share Everything plan (QC)
  • 2GB Bonus Data on 10GB and 14GB Share Everything plans (QC)
  • $10 monthly discount on additional lines with 2-year or No Tab
  • $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
  • $100 off for customers switching from another carrier (MB only)

SaskTel

New

  • Promotion plan available with eligible smartphone on a 2 year contract: “Unlimited data for $70”. It includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, text & data (up to 10GB)

Ongoing

  • $20 Prepaid bonus
  • $150 trade-in bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+

Telus

New

  • 1GB Bonus with the 15GB plan (MB)
  • 2GB bonus with the 10GB plan (SK)
  • 2GB Bonus Data on all Your Choice plan (QC)
  • Save $10/month (QC and SK) or $5/month (other regions) when adding a family member to a Shareable plan

Videotron

Ongoing

  • BOGOF offer with iPhone 7 / 7+ / 8 / 8+ / X
  • 2GB Bonus with 7 & 8 GB Premium Plus plans
  • Up to $26 off plans with BYO phone

Virgin Mobile

New

  • $150 trade-in bonus on the Samsung Galaxy S9 or S9+
  • New 500 Canada-wide Minutes + Data plans (Silver / Gold / BYOD)

