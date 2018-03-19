Business
Google to allow consumers to buy products directly through search results

A push to better compete with Amazon

Mar 19, 2018

1:28 PM EDT

Google headquarters

Google is joining forces with retail giants like Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Costco and more to better take on Amazon in the online retail space.

This new partnership will see retailers listing their products as Google Search results, with Google taking a fraction of each sale as a payment for listing a retailer’s stock.

The new service is called Shopping Actions and will work in conjunction with Google Express, the company’s online shopping portal.

The service will allow consumers purchase a variety of different products from multiple retailers and pay for them all using one checkout process. In addition, Google will allow users to purchase items with the help of Google assistant.

This service is currently not available in Canada, but MobileSyrup has reached out to Google to see if it plans to bring it north of the border.

Update 03/19/2018: In response to an email from MobileSyrup, a Google spokesperson stated: “At this time we don’t have any news to share.”

Source: Google Via: Reuters

