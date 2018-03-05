Apple rumoured to release lower-cost MacBook Air this spring

Apple’s MacBook Air has remained pretty much the same for a number of users, especially in terms of price.
While the laptop’s design was once industry changing, it’s beginning to show its age in 2018. In the face of the tech giant’s sometimes frustrating but great-looking USB-C MacBook Pro (or even the iPad Pro, for that matter) $1,199 CAD is a steep asking price for a device that’s multiple years old at this point.
That said, it looks like that could change, and soon, if there’s truth to new rumours. According to often-reliable KGI analyst Ming-Chi Kuo — who has an impressive track record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumours — Apple is reportedly working on a version of its MacBook Air with a “lower price tag” that it will release at some point this spring.
With this update, it’s unlikely that Apple will completely redesign the MacBook Air. The last spec update to the aging laptop was back in June 2017, and even then all Apple did was add an older processor to the device. What would be great to see is Apple moving beyond the Air’s 1,440 x 900 pixel display, or even a processor update of some sort.
It’s likely that the bulk of the change when it comes to this new rumoured version of the Air will be a more affordable price tag.
Source: Appleinsider, 9to5Mac
Comments