More than 450 titles up to 65 percent off with PlayStation’s The Great Indoor Sale

Sony has significantly discounted a large number of PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games as part of its PlayStation’s The Great Indoor Sale. The sale features games like Hidden Agenda, Bloodborne The Old Hunters, The Surge: Complete Edition and That’s You!
The Great Indoor Sale features deals for Sony’s PS4, PS3, PS Vita, PS VR and includes more than 500 titles, DLC and season passes. This sale ends on March 27th at 8am PT / 11am ET.
- Here are some of the titles on sales, in Canadian dollars. Note, PS Plus members get an additional discount on many of the games on the list.Rocket League: is now $13.99 and was $19.99
Hidden Agenda: is now $8.09 and was $26.99
Bloodborne The Old Hunters: is now $7.99 and was $19.99
Battlefield Hardline Ultimate Edition: is now $27.99 and was $79.99
The Surge: Complete Edition: is now $47.99 and was $79.99
ARK: Survival Evolved: is now $47.99 and was $79.99
Star Wars Battlefront II: is now $39.99 and was $79.99
L.A. Noire: is now $42.49 and was $49.99
Oxenfree: is now $5.99 and was $19.99
DOOM: is now $29.99 and was $39.99
Fallout 4: is now $29.99 and was $39.99
Little Nightmares Complete Edition: is now $19.99 and was $39.99
Firewatch: is now $7.99 and was $19.99
For all the games available, click here.
