More than 450 titles up to 65 percent off with PlayStation’s The Great Indoor Sale

Mar 13, 2018

6:00 PM EDT

PS4 Pro

Sony has significantly discounted a large number of PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita games as part of its PlayStation’s The Great Indoor Sale. The sale features games like Hidden Agenda, Bloodborne The Old Hunters, The Surge: Complete Edition and That’s You! 

The Great Indoor Sale features deals for Sony’s PS4, PS3, PS Vita, PS VR and includes more than 500 titles, DLC and season passes. This sale ends on March 27th at 8am PT / 11am ET.

For all the games available, click here.

