The National Hockey League (NHL) is launching the NHL Gaming World Championship.
The NHL Gaming World Championship is a tournament where players to face one another in either the PS4 or Xbox One versions of EA’s NHL 18 video game.
Beginning March 24th and running the following three Saturdays, registered players in Canada, the U.S. and E.U.will have the opportunity to participate in a single-elimination qualifier tournament.
The top eight players from each of the competing regions will meet in-person throughout events in May. The Canadian regional finalists will compete in Toronto on May 11th.
The winner and runner-up from each of the regional finals will advance to the 2018 NHL Gaming Championship at the Esports Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 19th. The champion will take their share of $100,000. In addition, they’ll receive a trophy and take part in the 2018 NHL Awards in Las Vegas.
The regional NHL 18 competition will stream live on the NHL’s Twitch channel and broadcast on national TV. In Canada, Rogers’ Sportsnet will stream the event on May 11th.
“The games will be played in standard competitive ‘Online Versus 1-vs-1 Mode,’ with two Qualifiers on Xbox One and two on PlayStation 4, with the latter being used for the Regional Finals and World Final,” according to the NHL.
To register for the NHL Gaming World Championship, click here.
