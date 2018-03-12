Apple has announced that Maps will now allow users in Montreal and Hamilton to search for bike sharing stations. These are the first two Canadian cities to get the feature in Apple Maps.
Those in Montreal using the BIXI bike sharing service can type “bike sharing” or BIXI” in the search bar to locate the nearest BIXI station.
Users of the sobi Hamilton bike sharing service can search for stations using the same method. Altogether, Apple Maps offers bike-sharing data for over 175 cities across 36 countries.
