Xbox sale offers up to 75 percent off games like Dark Souls III and Divinity: Original Sin

Microsoft has revealed this week’s Xbox One sale, which features a wide range of games.
This sale ends 7am ET on March 13th.
Below is a highlight of some of the deals. All prices below are in Candian dollars.
- Divinity: Original Sin – Enhanced — $13.37 (was $53.49)
- Tour de France 2017 — $16.76 (was $66.99)
- Q.U.B.E: Director’s Cut — $2.50 (was $9.99)
- Dark Souls III – Deluxe Edition — $30 (was $99.99)
- Forza Horizon 3 and Forza Horizon 2 — $44.99 ( was 89.99)
- Dying Light: The Following -Enhanced — $23.99 (was $39.99)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions — $4.95 (was $14.99)
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance — $32 (was $79.99)
- Prototype Biohazard Bundle — $16.50 (was $49.99)
- Rugby 18 — $30 (was $74.99)
- Submerged — $12.99 (was $19.99)
