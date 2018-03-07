Google has added a new video message feature to its video calling app Duo.
The video messaging functionality allows users to leave a 30-second video message if the person they’re calling doesn’t pick up.
Video messages will be saved for one day after they’re viewed unless the user chooses to save it to their local storage. Google Duo is a person-to-person video calling app that launched to compete with Skype and FaceTime in 2016.
Available on both iOS and Android, Google has been adding new features to Duo since the apps launch in an effort to make the app more robust.
Google Duo is unique because it offers end-to-end encryption and a preview feature that lets the caller on the receiving end see live video of who’s calling before they pick up.
