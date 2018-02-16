Public Mobile decides not to move forward with $40/4GB promo price increase

Public Mobile, the online community-driven wireless carrier owned by Telus, announced yesterday that it had decided to increase the monthly rate on its $120/12GB 90-day promotional rate plan by $10 per month.
The decision immediately caused an uproar since the promotional plan had been advertised as one that would not change in price as long as they remained an active customer.
The announcement of the price increase came along with an offer for those customers to switch to Koodo Mobile.
The carrier noted in a text to customers: “Our sister brand, Koodo, has a way for you to keep your $40 price point. Until March 15th, 2018, join Koodo and get 4GB of data, unlimited text and unlimited Canada-wide minutes for $40/month.”
Customers were livid, voicing concern on all social media avenues and also reporting the issue to the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS).
However, only a day later, Public Mobile stated in a blog post it will “not be moving forward with a price increase on the infamous ‘$40 for 4GB’ plan.” This means the rate plan for current customers is still active and so are the referral bonuses.
“While all good things must come to an end at some point – that point is not today. As a brand, we have always been proud of our transparency, and of our commitment to our customers. We are sincerely sorry for any frustration caused and we want you to know that this has been a learning experience for us all,” said the note to customers from Dave MacLean, the general manager of Public Mobile.
Those still interested in moving to Koodo can continue to take advantage of the deal for the $40 for 4GB plan.
If there’s one thing to take away from this whole scenario, it’s this: when a community binds together to have their voices heard, it can produce great results.
Source: Public Mobile
Comments