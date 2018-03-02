Google Store offers $50 credit on Pixel 2 XL purchases

The Google Pixel 2 XL, a stellar Android device that nevertheless had its fair share of display issues, is now $50 off online through the Google Store.
The Google Pixel 2 XL is usually $1,159 CAD and is now $1,109. The promotion started March 1st, 2018 and ends March 17th, at 11:59 pm PT, or March 18th 2:59 am ET, as long as supplies last.
It’s not quite as good an offer as the current American deal — $100 USD of the device, but it still makes the offer a little more tempting than usual.
Find the offer and full fine-print here.
Comments