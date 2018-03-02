News
Alexa really loses its voice as Amazon Web services suffer brief outage

Mar 2, 2018

2:10 PM EST

Update 03/2/18: AWS services and Amazon Alexa functionality are now back online.

It looks like Amazon’s clever Alexa Super Bowl ad where Alexa, the company’s voice-activated assistant, loses its voice, has come to life.

Alexa has gone quiet unintended today as a regional outage impacts the retail giant’s services. This has caused Alexa to become unresponsive with Echo products, as well as other devices that support the assistant — like the Ecobee4, for example.

If your Alexa device is affected by the issue a red ring should displayed on the top of the device. MobileSyrup has reached out to Amazon for details on when Alexa will be up and running again.

Is your Alexa device experiencing issues? Let us know in the comments section.

Via: The Verge 

