Sony offering $100 off select PlayStation VR bundles in Canada in March

It will soon be cheaper for PlayStation 4 owners to jump into virtual reality.
Sony has announced that between March 2nd and March 15th, select PlayStation VR bundles will be offered for up to $100 off at participating retailers.
Below is a full breakdown of the PS VR deals, listed in Canadian dollars:
Standalone PlayStation VR bundle — $399.99 (regular $499.99)
PlayStation VR Doom Bundle (includes PlayStation Camera and a copy of Doom VFR) — $399.99 (regular $499.99)
PlayStation VR Skyrim Bundle (includes PlayStation Camera, PlayStation Move controllers and a copy of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR) — $479.99 (regular $579.99)
It’s important to note that in addition to a PS4 console, the PlayStation VR also requires the PlayStation Camera, which is sold separately for $74.99. Not every bundle includes the PS Camera, so keep that in mind when deciding on which one to purchase.
Source: PlayStation Canada
Comments