TekSavvy brings faster internet to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

Customers will be able to choose from four different cable internet packages

Feb 28, 2018

4:31 PM EST

0 comments

Telephone wires

TekSavvy has announced that it’s now offering faster internet speeds to customers in Sault Ste. Marie through its Cable Internet service.

Customers will be able to choose from four different high-speed cable Internet service packages starting at $23.95 CAD per month, offering unlimited data at speeds of up to 150Mbps.

TekSavvy says customers interested in taking advantage of the new services can visit teksavvy.com or call 1-877-779-1575.

“It’s about time!” said Marc Gaudrault, TekSavvy’s CEO in a press statement. “We’re really excited to bring the higher speeds that people want to Sault Ste. Marie at a fair price with the introduction of cable Internet. This is part of a larger push we’re making this year to make sure Canadians have more choice on their telecom services.”

TekSavvy has been working on slowly expanding its service offerings.

The company announced in January 2018 that it had launched its GigaSpeed Internet service in select Quebec markets.

Source: Canada Newswire

