Loblaws partners with Metrolinx to offer online grocery order pickup at GTA Go stations

Loblaws has announced a partnership with Ontario public transport company Metrolinx to offer a new ‘PC Express’ e-commerce service in five GO Transit stations in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
With PC Express, commuters will be able to pre-order groceries online for pickup the following day. The service will launch in five GO Transit stations sometime this spring: Bronte, Clarkson, Oakville, Rouge Hill and Whitby. Loblaws says it plans to expand the service to additional stations in the region in the future.
Groceries will come from nearby Fortinos or Loblaws stores — depending on which is closer — and will be stored in lockers, enclosed kiosks or special delivery trucks.
The service is an extension of Loblaw’s click-and-collect model, which enables customers to order groceries online for pick up at over 200 locations across Canada. Orders can be placed through Loblaws’ desktop site or through an iOS app.
“This is a logical extension of our increasingly popular e-commerce services, and the growing customer appeal for ordering groceries online and picking them up when it’s most convenient,” said Jeremy Pee, senior vice president of E-Commerce, Loblaw Companies Limited, in a press statement. “With PC Express pick up locations we’re giving customers and commuters the best brands and products we have to offer, easy online ordering, and some time back in their day.”
Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
Source: Canada Newswire
