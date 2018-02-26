Asus ZenFone Max Plus M1 with availability and pricing

Asus is bringing its new ZenFone Max to Canada. The ZenFone Max Plus M1 is the first Asus smartphone with an 18:9 aspect ratio.
The phone sports a Full HD+ 5.7-inch display with an 80 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also has a metal finish and 2.5D-curved front edges.
The ZenFone Max Plus M1 uses a dual rear-facing camera setup featuring one 16-megapixel lens with a f/2.0 aperture and another 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree wide angle lens. The front camera uses another 16-megapixel sensor with a f/2.0 aperture.
In addition, the Max Plus M1 sports a MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.
Most importantly, the phone uses a 4130mAh battery which, according to the company, offers 21 hours of web browsing on Wi-Fi.
The battery also includes 12 safety checkpoints that include temperature monitoring and overvoltage protection. Asus designed the 12 safety checkpoints to ensure that the phone’s battery stays healthy twice as long.
Moreover, the handset has a rear fingerprint sensor with a face unlocking functionality.
The phone comes in Moonlight Black and Azure Silver and retails for $299 CAD. The phone is available immediately at Best Buy, New Egg and Amazon Canada.
Update:02/26/2018: The phone will cost $299.99 in Canada and not $229.
