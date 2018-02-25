This is the new Nokia 8110 4G

HMD Global, the Finnish company that makes Nokia-branded phones, came to Mobile World Congress with a new take on a retro phone.
Similar to what it did with the Nokia 3310 from last year, HMD Global has refreshed the classic 8110 with a new 4G-capable model. The phone was made popular by the original Matrix movie.
Like the original, the banana-shaped 8110 4G comes with a numeric keypad. Further, the phone adds features like Google Assistant, Google Maps other preloaded apps. It also adds an LTE modem to the mix.
The phone features the following specs:
- Display: Curved 2.4-inch QVGA display
- Camera: 2-megapixel rear camera
- Chipset: Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform (MSM8905 Dual Core 1.1 GHz)
- RAM: 512MB LPDDR3
- OS: Smart Feature OS
- Storage: 4GB eMMC internal memory4
- Connectivity/Sensors: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, BT 4.1, GPS/AGPS, micro USB 2.0, 3.5mm AV jack
- Battery: 1,500mAh
- FM radio
- Audio playback file formats: AAC, AMR, MP3, MIDI, Vorbis
- Micro SIM slot
- 2G: 900/1800, 3G: WB-CDMA 1/5/8/39, 4G: FDD-LTE 1/3/5/7/8/20, TDD-LTE 39/40/41/(38)
The 8110 4G will be available in black and ‘banana yellow’.
Like the Nokia 3310, it’s unlikely HMD Global will release the 8110 4G in Canada. In Europe, it will retail for €79 (approximately $122.71 CAD).
