Xiaomi announces the Mi Mix 2S featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845

Feb 25, 2018

1:51 PM EST

Xioami’s Donovan Sung, the company’s global spokesperson, announced the Mi Mix 2S today via Twitter. The handset will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset and will come out on March 27th, a couple of weeks after Samsung releases the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on March 16th.

As of right now, nothing else is known about the upcoming smartphone, though Sung’s tweet also includes the number “273741”, which likely refers to the phone’s AnTuTu benchmark.

While Xiaomi doesn’t officially sell its phones in Canada, Canada Computers recently began selling the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. With that in mind, it’s possible Canada Computers may start selling the Mi Mix 2S within the year.

In other news, Xiaomi just yesterday opened its first Mi Authorized store in Barcelona Spain.

Source: Xiaomi 

