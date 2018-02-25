Xiaomi announces the Mi Mix 2S featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845

Xioami’s Donovan Sung, the company’s global spokesperson, announced the Mi Mix 2S today via Twitter. The handset will use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset and will come out on March 27th, a couple of weeks after Samsung releases the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on March 16th.
Mi MIX 2S will use the next generation flagship processor Snapdragon 845. Launching on March 27th! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XoOdmmcDO2
— Donovan Sung (@donovansung) February 25, 2018
As of right now, nothing else is known about the upcoming smartphone, though Sung’s tweet also includes the number “273741”, which likely refers to the phone’s AnTuTu benchmark.
While Xiaomi doesn’t officially sell its phones in Canada, Canada Computers recently began selling the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2. With that in mind, it’s possible Canada Computers may start selling the Mi Mix 2S within the year.
In other news, Xiaomi just yesterday opened its first Mi Authorized store in Barcelona Spain.
Source: Xiaomi
