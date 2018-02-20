Microsoft ends push notification support for Windows Phone 7.5 and 8.0 devices

Effective today, Microsoft is discontinuing support for push notification services on all Windows Phone 7.5 and 8.0 devices. In addition, live tiles updates and the find my phone feature on those devices will no longer work either. Microsoft first released devices with Windows Phone 7.5 and 8.0 in 2011 and 2012, respectively.
“Windows Phone 7.5 and Windows Phone 8.0 have reached their end of support dates, and thus services for these versions of Windows will be discontinued over time,” writes the company on its community website, by way of justification for the move.
For the time being, Microsoft will continue to support push notifications, as well as live tiles, on newer devices with Windows Phone 8.1 and Windows Mobile 10 (like the Lumia 1020 pictured above). However, it’s likely those devices’ days are numbered as well; in October, Microsoft announced it would stop developing new hardware and software features for Windows 10 Mobile.
