Samsung Galaxy S9+ will reportedly sport a 3,500mAh battery

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S9 and S9+ this upcoming Sunday.
This means we’re drawing near to the end of the copious Galaxy S9-related leaks. However, leaker Evan Blass and German publication WinFuture have continued dishing out literally everything you need to know about the two handsets.
Blass tweeted out more images of the Galaxy S9, revealing what the phone will look like in its Titanium Gray colour.
WinFuture, on the other hand, leaked new information regarding the handset. According to the source, both Galaxy S9 variants will have single SIM and dual SIM models, though it’s likely only the single SIM will be available in Canada. The Galaxy S9 will also use a 3000mAh battery while the S9+ will sport a 3500mAh battery.
The rest of the information leaked we already know, such as the information regarding the device’s variable aperture. The Galaxy S9 does not have a fixed aperture like most other smartphones, but has a 12-megapixel camera unit that can switch between f/1.5 and f/2.4 apertures.
While the S9+ uses a dual camera setup with one f/2.4 aperture lens and another f/1.5 aperture sensor. Both sensors will feature image stabilization and combine laser and dual-pixel autofocus. The front of the camera uses an 8-megapixel shooter with f/1.7 aperture, according to the leak.
In addition, there is a slow-motion functionality which allows the Galaxy S9 lineup to record video at 960 frames per second, similar the Sony Xperia XZ1.
Within WinFuture’s post it also mentions the inclusion of stereo speakers, tuned by AKG — which is a subsidiary of Samsung.
The S9’s 5.8-inch SuperAMOLED display uses a 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution. While the Galaxy S9+ uses a 6.2-inch 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution SuperAMOLED display. Both feature a smaller bottom bezel.
The leak also indicates the phones uses an iris scanner and face recognition software.
