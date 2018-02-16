Resources
PREVIOUS|

PlayStation Store flash sale offers at least 50 percent off Final Fantasy, Uncharted

Feb 16, 2018

4:04 PM EST

0 comments

Uncharted 4 Nate and Sam

Sony has launched a flash sale in the PlayStation Store, offering discounts of at least 50 percent on many prominent titles.

Below are some of the most notable deals, listed in Canadian dollars:

The full list of deals can be viewed here. The flash sale ends on February 19th at 8am PT/11am ET.

The PlayStation Store’s regular weekly sale is also now running and will be valid until February 20th.

Related Articles

Deals

Dec 20, 2017

9:01 AM EST

PlayStation 4 titles up to 50 percent off during Sony’s Holiday Sale

Deals

Feb 13, 2018

2:59 PM EST

Sony discounts BioShock, NBA 2K18, XCOM 2 and more during 2K publisher sale

Sponsored

Feb 14, 2018

12:00 PM EST

Access 200+ Courses on Productivity Tips for 90% off

News

Jun 16, 2015

9:06 AM EST

BlackBerry slashes price of Classic, Leap, Passport accessory bundles

Comments