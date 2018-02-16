PlayStation Store flash sale offers at least 50 percent off Final Fantasy, Uncharted

Sony has launched a flash sale in the PlayStation Store, offering discounts of at least 50 percent on many prominent titles.
Below are some of the most notable deals, listed in Canadian dollars:
- Injustice 2 — $47.99 (regular $119.99)
- Final Fantasy XV — $19.99 (regular $49.99)
- Final Fantasy XV Digital Premium Edition — $33.39 (regular $83.49)
- Marvel: Ultimate Alliance — $15.99 (regular $39.99)
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition — $39.99 (regular $79.99)
- Rocket League – Game of the Year Edition — $20.09 (regular $33.49)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End — $24.99 (regular $49.99)
The full list of deals can be viewed here. The flash sale ends on February 19th at 8am PT/11am ET.
The PlayStation Store’s regular weekly sale is also now running and will be valid until February 20th.
