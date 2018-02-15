Niantic is hosting 48 real-life Ingress events all over the world

Before mobile developer Niantic hit it big with the ultra-smash hit Pokémon Go, the company cut its teeth on another augmented reality game: the international espionage-themed Ingress.
After falling by the wayside for a few years, Ingress is gearing up for a major relaunch titled Ingress Prime, but before that, Niantic will be hosting a series of 48 real-life events all around the world in 2018 and 2019.
Keeping in line with the more than 2,000 events Niantic has run since Ingress‘ release back in 2012, these 48 special offerings will pit two factions of players against each other in a race to either attack or protect ‘portals’ which are found on major landmarks and art installations (much like the Poké Stops found in Pokémon Go).
The app’s official description describes the events as follows:
“A mysterious energy has been unearthed by a team of scientists in Europe. The origin and purpose of this force is unknown, but some researchers believe it is influencing the way we think. We must control it or it will control us. The Enlightened’ seek to embrace the power that this energy may bestow upon us. ‘The Resistance’ struggle to defend, and protect what’s left of our humanity.”
The first event took place earlier today in Fukuoka, Japan, and the final event will be held in Chicago, Illinois in May of 2019. Canada won’t be seeing any action until March 3rd, where a special social/competitive gathering is occurring in Vancouver, B.C.
Check out Niantic’s official Ingress website for a comprehensive list of events, and be sure to watch the promo trailer below as well.
Source: Niantic
