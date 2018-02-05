News
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong released from jail

In an unexpected turn, Lee is free after only after having served less than a year of his five-year jail sentence

Feb 5, 2018

9:22 AM EST

10 comments

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong is a free man.

On Monday morning, a South Korean appeals court suspended Lee’s jail sentence after he had served less than a year behind bars.

The country’s lower court had originally sentenced Lee to a five-year jail term for his involvement in a corruption scandal involving former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

Prosecutors originally sought a 12-year jail term for Lee, hoping to set a precedent for South Korea’s family-owned multinational corporations, known as chaebols.

Moving forward, Lee will spend the next four years on probation.

The appeals court judge ruled Lee was in “passive compliance to political power.” The judge concluded Samsung Electronics executives were threatened into giving bribes, and that Lee couldn’t deny a request from the president and her confidant.

The suspended sentence is fueling doubts in South Korea over whether the country can enforce reforms on chaebols like Samsung, LG and Hyundai.

Comments

  • Harold Neal

    Corruption……thy name is Samsung.

    • It’s Me

      Just in time for the Olympics to start.

    • Got Game? Get Game! 🤔🖥🎮

      Or about “Crooked Hillary” and her deleted emails!

  • southerndinner

    Sounds like the same two tier justice system that the US has had for eons. Disappointing that Korea doesn’t seem to be much better

    • thereasoner

      At least the Koreans try and do something to fight corrupt executives. The US just gives a slap on the wrist fine to Apple/Tim Crook for a price fixing scam that cost consumers hundreds of millions.

    • It’s Me

      Clearly someone had to try to make it about Apple. Might as well be someone with OCD and a complete lack of understanding of the differences between the relatively closed and family run Korean corporate/government system and the US system. Might as well be someone without a problem bending the truth and being more than a little bit dishonest.
      Might as well be you…

      The US system is far, far from perfect, but a good deal better and more transparent than the family run government system elsewhere. But that might be beyond your capabilities to understand or see past your weird Apple hate.

    • thereasoner

      Government are puppets on a string for big business period and jail is surely more affective than fines.

    • It’s Me

      As cynical a view as that is, it unfortunately has some truth to it. But Chaebols have far, far more control of government there than any influence corps have on governments in the west. It’s really not even close and kind of humerous to see how misunderstood it is by purely western observers.

    • thereasoner

      I’d compare it to the power the industrial military complex has in America although I’m not sure which is worse. Even in the rather benign in comparison Canadian business landscape we see the power of corporate influence on government in a fairly significant way.

  • wildspin

    Too big to be in jail.