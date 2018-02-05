‘Lava Red’ OnePlus 5T now available in Canada

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, OnePlus is adding a dash of red to its popular 5T smartphone.
OnePlus announced on Monday that consumers in North America will be able to buy its latest smartphone in a new ‘Lava Red’ colour, which was previously only available in India. Canadian consumers will be able to order the limited edition model via oneplus.net starting on February 6th at 10am ET.
Like with the ‘Sandstone White’ 5T OnePlus announced at the start of January, the new red colour option is only available when consumers upgrade to the more expensive $729 CAD 5T model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Similarly, supplies of the Lava Red model will be limited, just like with the Sandstone White model. According to OnePlus, the latter sold out just two hours after it went on sale on January 9th.
Customers who order the Lava Red 5T before February 8th qualify for free priority shipping, with the company promising that their device will arrive in two to three days. OnePlus is also offering consumers who buy two of the same accessories 15 percent off their purchase.
OnePlus originally released the OP5T on November 21st, 2017. The company recently updated the 5T to Android Oreo.
